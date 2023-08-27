Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 21,937 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of WNS worth $16,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

WNS stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $79.11. WNS has a one year low of $60.79 and a one year high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

