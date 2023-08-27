Short Interest in Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Expands By 198.4%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,681,700 shares, an increase of 198.4% from the July 31st total of 563,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,605.7 days.

ZIP Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of ZIP stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. ZIP has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ZIP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

About ZIP

Zip Co Limited provides digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs). It operates through five segments: APAC, the Americas, EMEA, Zip Business, and Corporate. The company offers unsecured loans and lines of credit to SMEs. In addition, the company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store.

