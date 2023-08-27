Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Drops By 38.9%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the July 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of XNGSY stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.76.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENN Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.
ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.
