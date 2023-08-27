Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Drops By 38.9%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the July 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ENN Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XNGSY stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.76.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENN Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

ENN Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.