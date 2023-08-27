Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Sells $118,156.80 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $118,156.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,203.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Upstart Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $29.89 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89.

Get Upstart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPST. B. Riley began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 104,187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,129,000 after buying an additional 50,890,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,444,000 after purchasing an additional 407,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Upstart by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.