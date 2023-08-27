Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells $153,055.50 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,525 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $153,055.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,453,272.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tenable Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TENB opened at $44.13 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Tenable by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Tenable by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TENB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tenable

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.