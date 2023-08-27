YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $75.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. YASKAWA Electric has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $96.80.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 7th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

