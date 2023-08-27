Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Update

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of YZCAY opened at $14.18 on Friday. Yankuang Energy Group has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00.

Yankuang Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.5657 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Yankuang Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.93.

About Yankuang Energy Group

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; produces and sells chemicals and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

