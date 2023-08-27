Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Short Interest Down 76.5% in August

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Zelira Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ZLDAF opened at $0.91 on Friday. Zelira Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialisation of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. It offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Pennsylvania and Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

