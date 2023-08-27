Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Decreases By 61.8%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the July 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Wynn Macau Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMY opened at $9.51 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.
About Wynn Macau
