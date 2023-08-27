Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Decreases By 61.8%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the July 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMY opened at $9.51 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

