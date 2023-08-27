Kenneth B. Robinson Sells 2,000 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $506,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 97.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 348,364 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 91.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.