iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,580,000 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the July 31st total of 19,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI opened at $94.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.44. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $99.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

