zooplus SE (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

zooplus SE (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

zooplus Stock Performance

zooplus stock opened at $303.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.00. zooplus has a twelve month low of $303.00 and a twelve month high of $569.66.

About zooplus

zooplus SE operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

