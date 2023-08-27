Short Interest in Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Grows By 43.8%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2023

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Yamato Price Performance

OTCMKTS:YATRY opened at $18.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. Yamato has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

Yamato Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. The company's Retail Business Unit provides delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations. Its Corporate Business Unit engages in the provision of transportation services for corporations; planning and operation of logistics centers; provision of customs services; and provision of air cargo agency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.