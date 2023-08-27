Insider Selling: MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Major Shareholder Sells $48,495.03 in Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 32,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $48,495.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,318,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,515.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Frank Porter Stansberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 55,000 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $78,100.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 217,106 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $343,027.48.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 700 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $1,428.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 900 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $1,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 6,946 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $13,892.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 890 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,780.00.

Shares of MarketWise stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. MarketWise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

MKTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the second quarter valued at about $2,285,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MarketWise by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,754 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 833,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 706,607 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 65.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,049 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 220,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise



MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

