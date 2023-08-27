Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Short Interest Update

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,900 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the July 31st total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Zeon Price Performance

Shares of ZEOOF opened at $9.65 on Friday. Zeon has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zeon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Zeon Company Profile

Zeon Corporation engages in the elastomers, specialty materials, and other businesses. The company offers synthetic rubbers, latices, aroma, and specialty chemicals. It offers electronic materials comprising of photoresists, electron beam resist, etching agent, and coating insulation materials, as well as lithium-ion rechargeable battery materials.

