XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Short Interest Down 38.1% in August

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

XP Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS:XPPLF opened at $28.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. XP Power has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

About XP Power

XP Power Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and provision of power supply solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Asia. The company was founded by James Edwards Peters in November 1988 and is headquartered in Singapore.

