Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Down 70.6% in August

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,900 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the July 31st total of 2,011,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Surge Energy stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.94%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.97%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

