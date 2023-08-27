Daniel L. Olivier Sells 30,734 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel L. Olivier sold 30,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $70,688.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yellow Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of YELL stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. Yellow Co. has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $129.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Yellow from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yellow

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yellow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 609,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yellow during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yellow by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 428,398 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

