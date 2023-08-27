Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) EVP Sells $123,543.00 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) EVP Jay Rust sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $123,543.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ANF opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $53.02.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $3,958,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 261,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 26,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,941,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Further Reading

