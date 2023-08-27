EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Short Interest Up 52.0% in August

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of YECO opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. EV Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

