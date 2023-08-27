EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Short Interest Up 52.0% in August

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
EV Biologics Stock Performance
Shares of YECO opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. EV Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.34.
EV Biologics Company Profile
