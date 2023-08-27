Investec Group (LON:INVP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $464.08

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 464.08 ($5.92) and traded as high as GBX 473.80 ($6.04). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 466.60 ($5.95), with a volume of 237,105 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 462.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 463.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 562.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 174,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.07), for a total transaction of £828,368.52 ($1,056,862.11). In other news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 174,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.07), for a total value of £828,368.52 ($1,056,862.11). Also, insider Richard John Wainwright bought 110,144 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £505,560.96 ($645,012.71). Insiders sold a total of 733,716 shares of company stock worth $335,677,051 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

