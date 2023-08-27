M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,590 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $59.59.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.93%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

