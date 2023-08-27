TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.47

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.47 and traded as high as C$13.37. TransAlta shares last traded at C$13.17, with a volume of 442,268 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TA. CSFB boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.06.

TransAlta Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.48.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$625.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 2.1589085 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

