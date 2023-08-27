M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 89 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 680,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 36,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $297.55 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

