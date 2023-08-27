M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $830.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $757.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $766.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $572.22 and a one year high of $847.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,871 shares of company stock valued at $27,489,718. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

