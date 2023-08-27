M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,903 shares of company stock worth $8,764,855. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $563.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $562.94 and a 200-day moving average of $503.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36. The company has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

