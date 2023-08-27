Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.62

Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.62 and traded as high as $24.80. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 149,586 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $362.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $895,000. 26.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

