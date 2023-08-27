M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 78,728 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,957 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,012,439 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $61,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,715 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 42,904 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

CTSH opened at $70.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average is $63.72. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $1,158,205. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

