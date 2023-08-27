USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.29

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.29 and traded as high as $20.78. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 77,304 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USAC shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.67 and a beta of 1.53.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth $20,241,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,761,000 after acquiring an additional 57,471 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 463,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

