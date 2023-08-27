NEXT (LON:NXT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6,744.54

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,744.54 ($86.05) and traded as high as GBX 6,870 ($87.65). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 6,780 ($86.50), with a volume of 175,883 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NXT shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,400 ($68.90) to GBX 5,700 ($72.72) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($82.93) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($82.93) to GBX 7,000 ($89.31) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,700 ($85.48).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,887.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,744.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29. The firm has a market cap of £8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,189.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, insider Amanda James sold 5,500 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,903 ($88.07), for a total value of £379,665 ($484,390.15). 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

