M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.85 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

