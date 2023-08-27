M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $201,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,210 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $966,059,000 after purchasing an additional 183,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $791,774,000 after purchasing an additional 407,053 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,269,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $872,709,000 after purchasing an additional 175,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.87. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $120.75 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.66.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

