Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.73

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 73.73 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 89 ($1.14). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 89 ($1.14), with a volume of 368 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of £11.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2,225.00 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.85.

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

