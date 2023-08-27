Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.58

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.58 and traded as high as C$1.67. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 78,966 shares trading hands.

Colonial Coal International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$292.12 million, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 30.36 and a quick ratio of 14.48.

Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colonial Coal International Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Colonial Coal International Company Profile

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares. The company also holds interest in Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

