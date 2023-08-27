664 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,460.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $350.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.57 and a twelve month high of $367.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,857 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.92.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
