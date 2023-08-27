664 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,460.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $350.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.57 and a twelve month high of $367.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,857 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

