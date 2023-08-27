M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

ROIC opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $17.84.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 162.16%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

