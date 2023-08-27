Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,154.86

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,154.86 ($14.73) and traded as high as GBX 1,163 ($14.84). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,155 ($14.74), with a volume of 6,365 shares traded.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £397.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,264.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,186.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,155.45.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

