Credit Suisse AG Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,204 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Toro worth $11,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Toro by 37.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Toro by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Toro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $99.42 on Friday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.44 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

