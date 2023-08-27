Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 630,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,011 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NOMD opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

