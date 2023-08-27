Northland Securities Trims NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Target Price to $88.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Northland Securities from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.45.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,081 shares in the company, valued at $991,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $798,626. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of NetApp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

