Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $132.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Splunk from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Splunk from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Splunk Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $115.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.43. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $116.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Splunk by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

