Credit Suisse AG Has $12.01 Million Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $12,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 19.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 37.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 36.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 58.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 172 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $30,585.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at $604,765.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,543.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $30,585.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at $604,765.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,120 shares of company stock worth $2,516,326 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

MSA Safety Trading Up 1.5 %

MSA opened at $180.45 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $185.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.37. MSA Safety had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 587.50%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

