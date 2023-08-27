Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.27. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $134.25.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,804,132. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.