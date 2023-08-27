Credit Suisse AG Has $11.86 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,811 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NetEase were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in NetEase by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in NetEase by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

NetEase Stock Up 0.2 %

NTES stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $110.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 25.84%. NetEase’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.70%.

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.