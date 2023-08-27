Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in Alphabet by 140.8% during the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 324,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,909,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $405,534,000 after purchasing an additional 55,433 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 107.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,106,000 after purchasing an additional 88,638 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,804,132. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Alphabet stock opened at $129.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $134.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

