Donald F. Coleman Sells 10,098 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 10,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 574,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,985,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Intapp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of INTA opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

