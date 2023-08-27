Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $53,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,345,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,311,000 after acquiring an additional 751,501 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cabana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 141,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.58 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.40.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.