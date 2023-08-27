Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 1,419.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.48. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $75.83.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Spire had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 66.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $296,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SR. Mizuho cut their price target on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spire from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

