Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 3,168.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

