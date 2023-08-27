Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after buying an additional 1,379,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $410,211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,409,000 after buying an additional 337,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,808,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,352,000 after buying an additional 442,003 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HST. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.